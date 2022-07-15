Photos of the Week: Elephant Rescue, Buck Moon, Love Parade

Severe flooding in western Virginia, anti-government protesters storm the President's office in Sri Lanka, a massive bonfire in Northern Ireland, first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, Eid al-Adha prayers in Thailand, scenes from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the running of the bulls in Spain, the Tour de France passes through the Swiss Alps, and much more

  • Kieran Barlow / 2022 Audubon Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • July 13, 2022
    • 28 Photos

    Selections From the Audubon Photography Awards Top 100

    Some of the top-ranked images from this year’s competition

  • NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team
    • In Focus
    • July 12, 2022
    • 8 Photos

    First Images From the James Webb Space Telescope

    Yesterday, the world got a glimpse of the incredible detail JWST can see, and today, NASA released more initial images, depicting a stellar nursery, an exoplanet, a planetary nebula, and a quintet of galaxies.

  • Asif Hassan / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 8, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Oil Wrestling, Flaming Bull, Gorgosaurus Sale

    A tragic shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois, a hot-dog-eating contest in Coney Island, a scary Formula 1 crash in England, scenes from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and much more

  • Peter Shen / 2022 Audubon Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • July 7, 2022
    • 8 Photos

    The 2022 Audubon Photography Awards

    Some of the best bird photography of the year—a collection of this year’s winners

