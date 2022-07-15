Severe flooding in western Virginia, anti-government protesters storm the President's office in Sri Lanka, a massive bonfire in Northern Ireland, first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, Eid al-Adha prayers in Thailand, scenes from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the running of the bulls in Spain, the Tour de France passes through the Swiss Alps, and much more
Photos of the Week: Elephant Rescue, Buck Moon, Love Parade
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.