Scenes From California’s Fast-Moving Oak Fire

A wildfire that erupted in California on Friday expanded ferociously over the weekend, amid scorching temperatures and tinder-dry conditions, consuming nearly 17,000 acres by Monday. The fast-moving Oak Fire, burning west of Yosemite National Park, has forced thousands of residents to evacuate the area. The blaze, California’s biggest wildfire this year, remains only 10 percent contained, as more than 2,500 firefighters work to slow its progress.

