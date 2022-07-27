Photos: Five Months of War in Ukraine

On day 154 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fighting continues, most of it concentrated in the east and south. Russian forces are currently launching missile strikes near the southern cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv as part of a battle for control of crucial ports along the Black Sea. Russian air and missile attacks continued across the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, killing and wounding many civilians. Gathered below are images from the past month of warfare in Ukraine, which show scenes from Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Donetsk, Mariupol, and more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

