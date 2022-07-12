First Images From the James Webb Space Telescope

NASA’s newest marvel of engineering, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), launched in December 2021, and is now in orbit around the sun, about 1 million miles from Earth. The successor to the famed Hubble Space Telescope, JWST spent more than a decade being designed and built. Yesterday, the world got a glimpse of the incredible detail JWST can see, with the release of its first image, an immensely deep look into a tiny patch of the night sky. Today, NASA released more initial images, depicting the spectrum of an exoplanet, a stellar nursery, a planetary nebula, and a quintet of galaxies.