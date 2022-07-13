Selections From the Audubon Photography Awards Top 100

Last week we featured the winners of this year’s annual Audubon Photography Awards, and today, the contest organizers were kind enough to share some of their Top 100 images from the thousands of entries. Photographers were competing for eight prizes across five divisions, and their images depicted birdlife from all 50 U.S. states as well as seven Canadian provinces and territories.

View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

