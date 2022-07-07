The 2022 Audubon Photography Awards

The winners of this year’s annual Audubon Photography Awards were just announced. Photographers were competing for eight prizes across five divisions, and more than 2,400 images depicting birdlife from all 50 states and seven Canadian provinces and territories were judged. The National Audubon Society was once again kind enough to share some of this year’s winners with us below.

