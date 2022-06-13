Winners of the 2022 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition

Entrants in this year’s contest were invited to submit images showcasing life on Earth, and illustrating some of the many threats that our planet faces. Images from this gallery were originally published in bioGraphic, an independent magazine about nature and conservation powered by the California Academy of Sciences, and media partner of the BigPicture Photography Competition. The organizers have once again shared some of the winners and finalists here. The captions were written by the bioGraphic editorial staff and edited for style.