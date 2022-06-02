Four-year-old Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stole the show today, making faces and reacting on a Buckingham Palace balcony during a flyover by the Red Arrows. The event followed the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations taking place over the weekend to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service.