Prince Louis at the Queen’s Jubilee Flyover: A Journey

Four-year-old Prince Louis, the youngest child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stole the show today, making faces and reacting on a Buckingham Palace balcony during a flyover by the Red Arrows. The event followed the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour, part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations taking place over the weekend to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Aly Song / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 31, 2022
    • 22 Photos

    The End of Shanghai’s Two-Month COVID Lockdown

    Images from the past few weeks of lockdown, and early signs of Shanghai’s reopening

  • Veronica Cardenas / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 27, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Firefighting Goats, Lake Chair, Saint Javelin

    A fancy-dress evening in Versailles, a destroyed industrial area in Ukraine, a mass wedding on the Uyuni Salt Flat, mourning families in Texas, Fleet Week in New York City, and much more

  • Qassem Al-Kaabi / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 23, 2022
    • 16 Photos

    Photos: Sandstorms Sweep Across Parts of the Middle East

    A series of sandstorms has sent thousands to hospitals with breathing problems, and caused the closure of airports, schools, and government offices.

  • Sergione Infuso / Corbis via Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 20, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Garbage Suit, Mesquite Heat, Bog Commander

    A fashion show in Burkina Faso, images from battlefields in Ukraine, the Witches and Wizards Convention in Brazil, a sandstorm in Iraq, electric-scooter racing in England, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. I’m a Coastal Grandmother. Stop Appropriating Our Culture.
  2. You Are Going to Get COVID Again … And Again … And Again
  3. The Perks of Being a Hot Mess
  4. What the Veneration of Gandhi’s Killer Says About India
  5. Our Narrative of Mass Shootings Is Killing Us
  6. Airlines’ Premium-Economy Trick
  7. ‘Everything Is Terrible, but I’m Fine’
  8. Plastic Recycling Doesn’t Work and Will Never Work
  9. The ACLU Has Lost Its Way
  10. Do You Speak Fox?
Back to Top