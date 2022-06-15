Yesterday, sky watchers around the world were treated to views of the so-called strawberry supermoon. June's full moon is called the strawberry moon because it coincides with strawberry-harvesting season in parts of North America. It is also one of the two largest full moons of 2022, when the moon appears about 10 percent larger than average, as it approaches its closest point in orbit—the next supermoon of this year takes place in July. Though the moon might appear larger and brighter, the size difference is actually so small that a casual observer would probably never notice. Nonetheless, photographers across the globe captured the event; here are 14 of the most super images of this year’s strawberry supermoon.