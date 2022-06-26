In cities and towns across the United States, demonstrations sprang up immediately following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday that struck down the landmark 50-year-old Roe v. Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. Thousands of people marched in streets and gathered in squares to voice their anger and urge lawmakers to take actions to support a woman’s freedom of choice. Gathered below are images of protest from Houston, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Denver, Raleigh, St. Louis, Portland, New York, Nashville, and many other locations.
Photos: Protests Against the Overturning of Roe
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.