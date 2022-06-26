Photos: Protests Against the Overturning of Roe

In cities and towns across the United States, demonstrations sprang up immediately following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday that struck down the landmark 50-year-old Roe v. Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. Thousands of people marched in streets and gathered in squares to voice their anger and urge lawmakers to take actions to support a woman’s freedom of choice. Gathered below are images of protest from Houston, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Denver, Raleigh, St. Louis, Portland, New York, Nashville, and many other locations.

