Photos of the Week: Stonehenge Solstice, Boxing Record, Torch Battle

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty In Focus

20 Photos Photos From the 2022 Westminster Dog Show Images of the dogs and their handlers during the annual competition and preliminary activities

Reuters In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Paddle Steamer, Floating Restaurant, Glass Bridge Wildfires in Arizona and California, scenes from Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, fancy hats at the Royal Ascot in England, a display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt in San Francisco, and much more

Gina Riquier / NPS In Focus

16 Photos Photos: Devastating Floods Hit the Yellowstone Region Heavy rains and melting snow filled rivers and carried away bridges, roads, and houses.