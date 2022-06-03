Photos of the Week: Sky Bridge, Spelling Bee, Squirrel Scuffle

Daniel Leal / AFP / Getty In Focus

8 Photos Prince Louis at the Queen’s Jubilee Flyover: A Journey Young Prince Louis stole the show today during a flyover event, part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

22 Photos The End of Shanghai’s Two-Month COVID Lockdown Images from the past few weeks of lockdown, and early signs of Shanghai’s reopening

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Firefighting Goats, Lake Chair, Saint Javelin A fancy-dress evening in Versailles, a destroyed industrial area in Ukraine, a mass wedding on the Uyuni Salt Flat, mourning families in Texas, Fleet Week in New York City, and much more