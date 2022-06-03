Photos of the Week: Sky Bridge, Spelling Bee, Squirrel Scuffle

A windsurfing contest in France, International Children's Day in China, a wedding ceremony in Kyiv, a funeral service in Uvalde, a gathering to view Manhattanhenge in New York City, a new eruption of Mount Etna, scenes from Queen Elizabeth's Platinum jubilee, and much more

Most Recent

  • Daniel Leal / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 2, 2022
    • 8 Photos

    Prince Louis at the Queen’s Jubilee Flyover: A Journey

    Young Prince Louis stole the show today during a flyover event, part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

  • Aly Song / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 31, 2022
    • 22 Photos

    The End of Shanghai’s Two-Month COVID Lockdown

    Images from the past few weeks of lockdown, and early signs of Shanghai’s reopening

  • Veronica Cardenas / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 27, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Firefighting Goats, Lake Chair, Saint Javelin

    A fancy-dress evening in Versailles, a destroyed industrial area in Ukraine, a mass wedding on the Uyuni Salt Flat, mourning families in Texas, Fleet Week in New York City, and much more

  • Qassem Al-Kaabi / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • May 23, 2022
    • 16 Photos

    Photos: Sandstorms Sweep Across Parts of the Middle East

    A series of sandstorms has sent thousands to hospitals with breathing problems, and caused the closure of airports, schools, and government offices.

