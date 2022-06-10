Photos of the Week: Office Bear, Market Train, Pizza Championship

Christopher Furlong / Getty In Focus

30 Photos More Than 100 Days of War in Ukraine Images from the past month, showing scenes from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Lviv, the Donbas region, and more

Cameron Smith / Getty In Focus

16 Photos Cheese-Rolling Returns to Cooper’s Hill After two years of cancellations, the Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake took place once again.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Sky Bridge, Spelling Bee, Squirrel Scuffle A windsurfing contest in France, International Children’s Day in China, a wedding ceremony in Kyiv, a funeral service in Uvalde, scenes from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, and much more