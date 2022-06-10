Photos of the Week: Office Bear, Market Train, Pizza Championship

Archaeological inspections with a robot in Italy, fighting in Ukraine, tennis trophies in France, Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in London, cliff diving in Boston, cheese-rolling in England, fireflies in a Thai forest, and much more

Most Recent

  • Christopher Furlong / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 8, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    More Than 100 Days of War in Ukraine

    Images from the past month, showing scenes from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Lviv, the Donbas region, and more

  • Cameron Smith / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 6, 2022
    • 16 Photos

    Cheese-Rolling Returns to Cooper’s Hill

    After two years of cancellations, the Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake took place once again.

  • Peter Nicholls / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • June 3, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sky Bridge, Spelling Bee, Squirrel Scuffle

    A windsurfing contest in France, International Children’s Day in China, a wedding ceremony in Kyiv, a funeral service in Uvalde, scenes from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, and much more

  • Daniel Leal / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 2, 2022
    • 8 Photos

    Prince Louis at the Queen’s Jubilee Flyover: A Journey

    Young Prince Louis stole the show today during a flyover event, part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

