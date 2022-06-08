On day 105 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, intense fighting continues in eastern Ukraine, as Russian forces seek to consolidate control of the region and open overland access to Crimea. Artillery and missile attacks continue to rain down on eastern cities and surrounding towns and villages. Gathered below are images from the past month of warfare in Ukraine, showing scenes from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Lviv, the Donbas region, and more.