Scenes From Glastonbury 2022

After being canceled twice due to COVID-19, the annual Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts was once again held at Worthy Farm, near Somerset, England. More than 200,000 music fans gathered over the past five days to hear performances by Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Diana Ross, Sam Fender, Wet Leg, Megan Thee Stallion, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, and many more. The five-day festival wrapped up last night, and today workers and volunteer cleanup crews are busy tidying the trampled farm grounds. Gathered below are images from this year’s Glastonbury Festival.