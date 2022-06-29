The Dust Devils of Mars

On the freezing, dry surface of Mars, small disturbances in the thin atmosphere frequently spin up whirlwinds that dance across dunes and plains, kicking up light dust and leaving dark trails. These dust devils and their swirling tracks have been observed by rovers and orbiters for many years now, as scientists learn more about Mars’s atmospheric system and its surface features. The whirlwinds last only moments, and their trails remain for mere weeks, or months, as new dust storms blow in to erase them and the cycle begins again. Gathered below, beautiful images from another world, of this delicate, ephemeral phenomenon.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Leon Neal / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 27, 2022
    • 28 Photos

    Scenes From Glastonbury 2022

    Images from this year’s Glastonbury Festival—back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus

  • Peter Zay / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 26, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Protests Against the Overturning of Roe

    Images of protest from Houston, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle, Denver, Raleigh, St. Louis, Portland, New York, Nashville, and many other locations

  • Cesar Manso / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 24, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Stonehenge Solstice, Boxing Record, Torch Battle

    Seahorse collection in Brazil, a heat wave in Texas, bison-watching in Yellowstone National Park, a swimming competition in Budapest, an earthquake in Afghanistan, and much more

  • Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 23, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Photos From the 2022 Westminster Dog Show

    Images of the dogs and their handlers during the annual competition and preliminary activities

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Kevin McCarthy, Have You No Sense of Decency?
  2. The People v. Donald Trump
  3. A Withering Indictment of the Entire GOP
  4. The Dumbest Coup Attempt
  5. Lessons From 40 Men in Egalitarian Relationships
  6. The 10-Year-Old Tweet That Still Defines the Internet
  7. The Reason Liz Cheney Is Narrating the January 6 Story
  8. America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good
  9. Don’t Forget That 43 Senate Republicans Let Trump Get Away With It
  10. Dear Therapist: My Daughter-in-Law Is Posting Nasty Things About Me Online
Back to Top