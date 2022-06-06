Cheese-Rolling Returns to Cooper’s Hill

Yesterday, after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake took place once again in Gloucester, England, continuing a tradition that dates back at least 200 years. Groups of fearless racers risk life and limb chasing an eight-pound (3.5-kilogram) round of Double Gloucester Cheese down an extremely steep and uneven hill, with a 1:1 gradient in some sections. The winner gets to keep the cheese.

Most Recent

  • Peter Nicholls / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • June 3, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sky Bridge, Spelling Bee, Squirrel Scuffle

    A windsurfing contest in France, International Children’s Day in China, a wedding ceremony in Kyiv, a funeral service in Uvalde, scenes from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, and much more

  • Daniel Leal / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 2, 2022
    • 8 Photos

    Prince Louis at the Queen’s Jubilee Flyover: A Journey

    Young Prince Louis stole the show today during a flyover event, part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

  • Aly Song / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 31, 2022
    • 22 Photos

    The End of Shanghai’s Two-Month COVID Lockdown

    Images from the past few weeks of lockdown, and early signs of Shanghai’s reopening

  • Veronica Cardenas / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 27, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Firefighting Goats, Lake Chair, Saint Javelin

    A fancy-dress evening in Versailles, a destroyed industrial area in Ukraine, a mass wedding on the Uyuni Salt Flat, mourning families in Texas, Fleet Week in New York City, and much more

