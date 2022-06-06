Yesterday, after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake took place once again in Gloucester, England, continuing a tradition that dates back at least 200 years. Groups of fearless racers risk life and limb chasing an eight-pound (3.5-kilogram) round of Double Gloucester Cheese down an extremely steep and uneven hill, with a 1:1 gradient in some sections. The winner gets to keep the cheese.