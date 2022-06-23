The 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show took place over the weekend, hosting about 3,000 dogs consisting of more than 200 different breeds or varieties. This year’s Best in Show was awarded to a bloodhound named Trumpet. Below are images from this week’s competition and preliminary activities held at the Lyndhurst estate, in Tarrytown, New York.
Photos From the 2022 Westminster Dog Show
