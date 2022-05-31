The End of Shanghai’s Two-Month COVID Lockdown

Near the end of March, in the face of a growing COVID-19 outbreak, officials in Shanghai instituted strict lockdown controls, the start of what would become two months of tight restrictions imposed on 25 million residents. Now, following a decline in COVID-19 cases, those same authorities say they are taking steps toward reopening China’s largest city. Barriers that fenced in neighborhoods are coming down, and residents are cautiously venturing out into parks and shopping areas. Gathered below are images from the past few weeks of lockdown, and early signs of Shanghai’s reopening.