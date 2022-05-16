Scenes From Svalbard

The Svalbard archipelago is a Norwegian group of islands located in the Arctic Ocean, about 650 miles (1,050 kilometers) from the North Pole. It is home to the northernmost year-round settlements on Earth, with an overall population of about 2,900. In recent years, Svalbard has been moving its economy more toward tourism and scientific research and away from coal mining, which supported much of the economy since the early 20th century. Gathered below are recent images of the landscapes and inhabitants of Svalbard.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Serhii Nuzhnenko / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 9, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    Photos From Russia’s Ongoing Invasion of Ukraine

    Recent images of the war and resistance in Chernihiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kyiv, and more

  • Rodrigo Garrido / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 6, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Snake Saint, Magic Fountain, Corgi Puppets

    Patriots’ Victory Day in Ethiopia, scenes from the Met Gala, Children’s Day in Japan, images from Ukraine, a wildfire in New Mexico, and much more

  • Alyssa Pointer / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 4, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    The Fight for Roe

    Images from some of the protests sparked by the release of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion

  • Saudi Press Agency / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 2, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Eid al-Fitr and the End of Ramadan 2022

    Images of Muslims around the world observing Eid al-Fitr and Ramadan this year

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. SNL Couldn’t Be Bothered
  2. Why Tucker Carlson Should Want the Buffalo Manifesto Made Public
  3. What’s Behind America’s Shocking Baby-Formula Shortage?
  4. White Power, White Violence
  5. Joan Didion’s Magic Trick
  6. A ‘Lone-Wolf’ Shooter Has an Online Pack
  7. The Crypto Crash Is Just the Start
  8. I Invented Gilead. The Supreme Court Is Making It Real.
  9. Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid
  10. Cold, Ashamed, Relieved: On Leaving Russia
Back to Top