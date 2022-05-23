In recent months, an unusually high number of sandstorms has engulfed parts of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. The ongoing series of storms has sent thousands to hospitals with breathing problems, and caused the closure of airports, schools, and government offices. Officials and experts are blaming the growing frequency and intensity of sandstorms in the region on the mismanagement of agricultural areas, an ongoing drought, and the effects of climate change.
Photos: Sandstorms Sweep Across Parts of the Middle East
