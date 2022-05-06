Patriots' Victory Day in Ethiopia, an abortion rights demonstration in New York City, scenes from the Met Gala, a heat wave hits India, Children's Day in Japan, images from Ukraine amid Russia's continuing invasion, a wildfire in New Mexico, a “wall of death” in Indonesia, and much more
Photos of the Week: Snake Saint, Magic Fountain, Corgi Puppets
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.