Photos of the Week: Snake Saint, Magic Fountain, Corgi Puppets

Patriots' Victory Day in Ethiopia, an abortion rights demonstration in New York City, scenes from the Met Gala, a heat wave hits India, Children's Day in Japan, images from Ukraine amid Russia's continuing invasion, a wildfire in New Mexico, a “wall of death” in Indonesia, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Alyssa Pointer / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 4, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    The Fight for Roe

    Images from some of the protests sparked by the release of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion

  • Saudi Press Agency / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 2, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Eid al-Fitr and the End of Ramadan 2022

    Images of Muslims around the world observing Eid al-Fitr and Ramadan this year

  • Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 29, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Convict Poker, Beautiful Bulldog, Owl Therapy

    A huge statue of a Hindu god in India, scenes from Ukraine, a polluted river in Colombia, widespread flooding in Manitoba, Anzac Day commemorations in Australia, and much more

  • Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 27, 2022
    • 32 Photos

    Photos: Two Months of War in Ukraine

    Recent images of the war and resistance in Chernihiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Kyiv, and more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Americans Are Missing a Key Stratum of Modern Knowledge
  2. Paxlovid Mouth Is Real—and Gross
  3. America’s Blue-Red Divide Is About to Get Starker
  4. David Lynch’s Unfathomable Masterpiece
  5. America Is Starting to See What COVID Immunity Really Looks Like
  6. Ben Franklin’s Radical Theory of Happiness
  7. Evolution Didn’t Wire Us for Eight Hours of Sleep
  8. Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid
  9. How to Win the Abortion Argument
  10. The Holocaust Started With My Great-Uncle’s Murder
Back to Top