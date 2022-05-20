Photos of the Week: Garbage Suit, Mesquite Heat, Bog Commander

A fashion show in Burkina Faso, images from battlefields in Ukraine, the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, the Witches and Wizards Convention in Brazil, a sandstorm in Iraq, a rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy, electric scooter racing in England, and much more

