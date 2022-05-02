Photos: Eid al-Fitr and the End of Ramadan 2022

The Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the month of Ramadan, began this week in parts of the world where sightings of the new moon were made. During Ramadan, devout Muslims abstain from food, drink, and sex from dawn until sunset. The fast, one of the five pillars of Islam, is seen as a time for spiritual reflection, prayers, and charity. Collected below are images of Muslims around the world observing Eid al-Fitr and Ramadan this year.