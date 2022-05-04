The Fight for Roe

Abortion-rights supporters gathered and marched in cities across America following the leak of a draft majority opinion by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, which suggests that the court intends to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that gives Americans the right to have abortions. Though the document, published by Politico, has been confirmed as authentic in a statement by Chief Justice John Roberts, he notes that “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.” Gathered below, images from some of the immediate protests sparked by this news.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Saudi Press Agency / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • May 2, 2022
    • 30 Photos

    Photos: Eid al-Fitr and the End of Ramadan 2022

    Images of Muslims around the world observing Eid al-Fitr and Ramadan this year

  • Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 29, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Convict Poker, Beautiful Bulldog, Owl Therapy

    A huge statue of a Hindu god in India, scenes from Ukraine, a polluted river in Colombia, widespread flooding in Manitoba, Anzac Day commemorations in Australia, and much more

  • Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 27, 2022
    • 32 Photos

    Photos: Two Months of War in Ukraine

    Recent images of the war and resistance in Chernihiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Kyiv, and more

  • Buda Mendes / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 25, 2022
    • 28 Photos

    Carnival Parades Return in Brazil

    Colorful images from the Sambadromes of Rio and São Paulo

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. America Is Starting to See What COVID Immunity Really Looks Like
  2. If Biden Forgives Student Loans, Voters Won’t Forget It
  3. Brace for May 9
  4. What Alito Got Right
  5. Alito’s Plan to Repeal the 20th Century
  6. The Right to Move Is Under Attack
  7. Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid
  8. Americans Are Missing a Key Stratum of Modern Knowledge
  9. ‘We Can Only Be Enemies’
  10. The Wackadoodle Wave
Back to Top