Abortion-rights supporters gathered and marched in cities across America following the leak of a draft majority opinion by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, which suggests that the court intends to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that gives Americans the right to have abortions. Though the document, published by Politico, has been confirmed as authentic in a statement by Chief Justice John Roberts, he notes that “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.” Gathered below, images from some of the immediate protests sparked by this news.