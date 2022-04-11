Two Weeks of COVID Lockdown in Shanghai

On March 28, in the face of a growing COVID-19 outbreak, officials in Shanghai, China, instituted strict lockdown controls, confining millions of residents to their homes. More than two weeks later, as residents struggle to stretch their supplies and make do with the little food that is available, the frustrations of those in lockdown are rising. Today, despite more than 25,000 reported new COVID-19 infections, authorities announced that they were lifting some restrictions in certain areas, hoping to “get the city moving again.”

