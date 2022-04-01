Photos of the Week: Burning Effigy, Sloth Balloon, Oscar Slap

A sunset in Colombia, a military operation in Iraq, a wildfire in Colorado, a dog rescued in Los Angeles, an avalanche in Alaska, wartime devastation in Ukraine, flooding in Australia, blooming poppy fields in California, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

