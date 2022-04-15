Photos of the Week: Crab Crossing, Salty Sea, Enormous Egg

A tightrope performance in Switzerland, a wildfire in New Mexico, the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, a Palm Sunday procession in Spain, Ramadan prayers in Mecca, cherry blossoms in Philadelphia, a steampunk droid in England, a rodeo in Uruguay, and much more

