Photos of the Week: Crab Crossing, Salty Sea, Enormous Egg

Aris Messinis / AFP / Getty In Focus

21 Photos The Firefighters of Ukraine Images of some of the difficult work done by Ukrainian firefighters during a time of war

Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty In Focus

19 Photos Two Weeks of COVID Lockdown in Shanghai Millions of residents have been confined to their homes for weeks as Chinese authorities have taken a zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19.

Mayela Lopez / Reuters In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Tile Tapping, Tomb Sweeping, Beach Mines Kart racing in Australia, destruction in Ukraine, anti-government protests in Peru, Ramadan prayers in Indonesia, the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, and much more