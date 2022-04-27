Photos: Two Months of War in Ukraine

Last weekend marked two months since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. For the moment, Russian military efforts seem to be focused on seizing control of the country’s eastern and southern areas. After Russia’s withdrawal from areas around Kyiv, some Ukrainians have been slowly returning to claim their dead, assess the damage, and salvage what they can. Gathered here, recent images of the war and resistance in Chernihiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Kyiv, and more.