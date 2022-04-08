Photos of the Week: Tile Tapping, Tomb Sweeping, Beach Mines

Associated Press In Focus

25 Photos Faces of Ukraine A collection of recent images showing some of the faces of the millions of Ukrainians affected by the ongoing conflict

Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters In Focus

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Burning Effigy, Sloth Balloon, Oscars Slap A sunset in Colombia, a military operation in Iraq, a dog rescued in Los Angeles, wartime devastation in Ukraine, flooding in Australia, blooming poppy fields in California, and much more

Gleb Garanich / Reuters In Focus

28 Photos Animals in the News A roundup of animals in the news from recent months, seen from the perspectives of their human observers, companions, captors, and caretakers