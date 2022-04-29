Photos of the Week: Convict Poker, Beautiful Bulldog, Owl Therapy

A huge statue of a Hindu god in India, demining training for Ukrainians in Kosovo, scenes from war-torn Ukraine, a polluted river in Colombia, a remotely-controlled humanoid robot in Italy, widespread flooding in Manitoba, Anzac Day commemorations in Australia, a music festival in the Netherlands, and much more

  • Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 27, 2022
    • 32 Photos

    Photos: Two Months of War in Ukraine

    Recent images of the war and resistance in Chernihiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Kyiv, and more

  • Buda Mendes / Getty
    • In Focus
    • April 25, 2022
    • 28 Photos

    Carnival Parades Return in Brazil

    Colorful images from the Sambadromes of Rio and São Paulo

  • Tom Nicholson / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • April 22, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Blue Forest, Yellow Fields, Red Sea

    Works of art at the Venice Biennale, a jousting tournament in England, wartime scenes from Ukraine, auditions for the Rockettes in New York City, and much more

  • Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty for Coachella
    • In Focus
    • April 18, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    Scenes From Coachella 2022

    Images of this year’s performances and concertgoers during the first weekend of the festival

