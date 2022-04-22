Works of art at the Venice Biennale, recovery efforts after flooding in South Africa, a jousting tournament in England, a goose and its human in Turkey, wartime scenes from Ukraine, auditions for the Rockettes in New York City, carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, the running of the Boston Marathon, and much more
Photos of the Week: Blue Forest, Yellow Fields, Red Sea
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.