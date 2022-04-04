Faces of Ukraine

More than five weeks since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an estimated 4.2 million people have fled the country, millions more have been internally displaced, and thousands have been injured or killed. Many have remained behind to volunteer and fight, while others are unable or unwilling to leave. Below, a collection of recent images showing some of the faces of the millions of Ukrainians affected by the ongoing conflict.


Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

