Scenes From Coachella 2022

This past weekend the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returned to Indio, California, after two years of cancellations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of music fans gathered once again to hear performances by artists on multiple stages, including sets by Doja Cat, Danny Elfman, Billie Eilish, Orville Peck, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and many more. Gathered below are images of this year’s performances and concertgoers during the first weekend of Coachella 2022.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

