After two years of suspensions and postponements because of the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival celebrations took place again in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro this weekend. Thousands of spectators jammed into Sambadromes once more to watch the spectacle of samba-school floats, dancers, and extravagant costumes. Collected below are images of some of the Carnival 2022 festivities in Brazil.
Carnival Parades Return in Brazil
