Winners of the 2021 World Nature Photography Awards

The entries in this year’s World Nature Photography Awards have been judged, and the winning images and photographers have just been announced. Amos Nachoum was awarded the grand prize for his image of a leopard seal hunting a penguin. The contest organizers have once more shared with us some of the winning images, shown below, from their 14 categories. Captions were provided by the photographers and have been lightly edited for clarity.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

