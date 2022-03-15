Earlier today, a spokesperson for the United Nations International Organization for Migration said they estimate that more than 3 million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on February 24. Families fleeing the violence are limited in what they can carry, but many are making the effort to bring their beloved pets with them, uncertain of what lies ahead. Some pets that have been left behind, or are unable to be cared for, are also being rescued by organizations in neighboring countries. Gathered here are images of some of the refugee cats and dogs of Ukraine being cared for as family members, and brought to safety.