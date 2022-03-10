Scenes From the 2022 Winter Paralympics

Athletes from around the world are gathered in and around Beijing, China, to compete in the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. More than 560 competitors from 45 National Paralympic Committees have come to take part in 78 events in six sports over nine days, including alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, snowboarding, wheelchair curling, and para ice hockey. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee announced that it had banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from the games. Gathered here, images of the 2022 Winter Paralympics after day six of competition.

