The United Nations now estimates more than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion 12 days ago; most have headed into neighboring countries such as Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary. An additional million Ukrainians are believed to be internally displaced—forced out of their homes by the crisis but remaining in their country. Ukrainian men ages 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave—they are being called on to stay in Ukraine and fight as Russia continues its attacks on major cities.