A Month of War Has Transformed Ukraine

Tomorrow will mark one month since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. In that time, more than 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country, according to the United Nations, while another 7 million have been displaced from their homes but remain in Ukraine. Four weeks of Russian military attacks on villages, suburbs, and cities have taken an enormous toll—thousands of soldiers have been killed so far, and the United Nations reports that 977 civilian deaths have been recorded, but warns that they believe “the actual figures are considerably higher.” Gathered here, recent images of the war and resistance in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Odessa, Kyiv, and more.