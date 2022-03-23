A Month of War Has Transformed Ukraine

Tomorrow will mark one month since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. In that time, more than 3.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country, according to the United Nations, while another 7 million have been displaced from their homes but remain in Ukraine. Four weeks of Russian military attacks on villages, suburbs, and cities have taken an enormous toll—thousands of soldiers have been killed so far, and the United Nations reports that 977 civilian deaths have been recorded, but warns that they believe “the actual figures are considerably higher.” Gathered here, recent images of the war and resistance in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Odessa, Kyiv, and more.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 18, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sloth Rescue, Moon Rocket, Ukraine Crisis

    A beaver released in London, an earthquake in Japan, a motorcycle club in Libya, a spring-break concert on a Texas beach, a humpback whale in Antarctica, and much more

  • Vadim Ghirda / AP
    • In Focus
    • March 15, 2022
    • 24 Photos

    Animals Can Be Refugees Too

    Images of some of the refugee cats and dogs of Ukraine being cared for as family members, and brought to safety

  • Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 11, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Mud Bath, Sled Dogs, Ukraine Crisis

    A flock of sheep in Paris, demonstrations to mark International Women’s Day, an evacuated bear in Ukraine, skijoring in Colorado, a robot exhibition in Tokyo, and much more

  • Ryan Pierse / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 10, 2022
    • 29 Photos

    Scenes From the 2022 Winter Paralympics

    Images of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games after six days of competition

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. America Is About to Test How Long ‘Normal’ Can Hold
  2. What’s the Likelihood of Nuclear War?
  3. The Two Most Dismissive Words on the Internet
  4. What Working Mothers Heard in Judge Jackson’s Words
  5. Get Ready for a Wave of Missed Infections
  6. The College-Admissions Process Is Completely Broken
  7. Why Can’t the West Admit That Ukraine Is Winning?
  8. Ukraine Must Win
  9. Another COVID Wave Is Looming
  10. The Conundrum of Sexual Life in Today’s America
Back to Top