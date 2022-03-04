Photos of the Week: Ukraine Crisis, Burning Devil, Lake Chair

Widespread flooding in eastern Australia, Ukrainian refugees in Poland, an elephant inside the Kyiv zoo, a shallow earthquake in Indonesia, a town-wide football match in England, Carnival celebrations in Bolivia, preparing for the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Serhii Nuzhnenko / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • March 3, 2022
    • 27 Photos

    Photos: Day Eight of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

    Images from the past few days of widespread destruction and Ukrainian resistance, after more than a week of warfare

  • Jeff J Mitchell / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 28, 2022
    • 37 Photos

    A Weekend of Global Protest Against the Invasion of Ukraine

    Images of anti-war protest from London, Tokyo, Lisbon, Boston, Tbilisi, Tehran, Baku, Mexico City, Prague, New Delhi, and many other locations

  • Emilio Morenatti / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 27, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos: Chaos and Resistance in Ukraine

    Images of the ongoing Russian invasion, seen across Ukraine over the past several days.

  • Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 25, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Library Trolley, Inflatable Harlequin, Ukraine Invasion

    A moai statue returned to Easter Island, swimming with sharks in Israel, Russian forces in Ukraine, anti-war protests in Georgia and Russia, a raging wildfire in Argentina, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Absolute Power
  2. The Impossible Suddenly Became Possible
  3. The Nocturnals
  4. Stay Calm, America
  5. Europe’s Sleeping Giant Awakens
  6. Russia’s Looming Economic Collapse
  7. The Puzzling Virus That Infects Almost Everyone
  8. The Biden Administration Killed America’s Collective Pandemic Approach
  9. The Ugly, Embarrassing Spectacle of ‘Milling’ Around Online
  10. The Reason Putin Would Risk War
Back to Top