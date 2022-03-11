Photos of the Week: Mud Bath, Sled Dogs, Ukraine Crisis

Ryan Pierse / Getty In Focus

29 Photos Scenes From the 2022 Winter Paralympics Images of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games after six days of competition

© Vince Burton / World Nature Photography Awards In Focus

16 Photos Winners of the 2021 World Nature Photography Awards Some of the top images from the 14 categories of nature photography featured in this year’s competition

Emilio Morenatti / AP In Focus

25 Photos Ukrainian Refugees Say Goodbye to Home and Family Members Images of Ukrainian families fleeing the violence of the Russian invasion and bidding farewell to their homes and some of their family members who are staying to fight