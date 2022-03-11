Photos of the Week: Mud Bath, Sled Dogs, Ukraine Crisis

A flock of sheep in Paris, demonstrations to mark International Women's Day, an evacuated bear in Ukraine, a sandstorm in Iraq, skijoring in Colorado, a robot exhibition in Tokyo, images from the Beijing Winter Paralympics, observing the Tibetan New Year in Nepal, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

  • Ryan Pierse / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 10, 2022
    • 29 Photos

    Scenes From the 2022 Winter Paralympics

    Images of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games after six days of competition

  • © Vince Burton / World Nature Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • March 9, 2022
    • 16 Photos

    Winners of the 2021 World Nature Photography Awards

    Some of the top images from the 14 categories of nature photography featured in this year’s competition

  • Emilio Morenatti / AP
    • In Focus
    • March 7, 2022
    • 25 Photos

    Ukrainian Refugees Say Goodbye to Home and Family Members

    Images of Ukrainian families fleeing the violence of the Russian invasion and bidding farewell to their homes and some of their family members who are staying to fight

  • Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • March 4, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Ukraine Crisis, Burning Devil, Lake Chair

    Widespread flooding in eastern Australia, Ukrainian refugees in Poland, an elephant in the Kyiv Zoo, a town-wide football match in England, Carnival celebrations in Bolivia, and much more

