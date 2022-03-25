Photos of the Week: Burning Tiger, Fish Heads, Cat Wig

Kayaking in Massachusetts, “Frozen Dead Guy Days” in Colorado, tornado damage in New Orleans, Formula 1 racing in Bahrain, an energy crisis in Nigeria, cherry blossoms in China, Nowruz celebrations in Kyrgyzstan, Ukrainian refugees in Poland, mountain bike racing in South Africa, and much more

Most Recent

  • Efrem Lukatsky / AP
    • In Focus
    • March 23, 2022
    • 29 Photos

    A Month of War Has Transformed Ukraine

    Recent images of the war and resistance in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Odessa, Kyiv, and more

  • Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 18, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sloth Rescue, Moon Rocket, Ukraine Crisis

    A beaver released in London, an earthquake in Japan, a motorcycle club in Libya, a spring-break concert on a Texas beach, a humpback whale in Antarctica, and much more

  • Vadim Ghirda / AP
    • In Focus
    • March 15, 2022
    • 24 Photos

    Animals Can Be Refugees Too

    Images of some of the refugee cats and dogs of Ukraine being cared for as family members, and brought to safety

  • Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 11, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Mud Bath, Sled Dogs, Ukraine Crisis

    A flock of sheep in Paris, demonstrations to mark International Women’s Day, an evacuated bear in Ukraine, skijoring in Colorado, a robot exhibition in Tokyo, and much more

