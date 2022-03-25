Photos of the Week: Burning Tiger, Fish Heads, Cat Wig

Efrem Lukatsky / AP In Focus

29 Photos A Month of War Has Transformed Ukraine Recent images of the war and resistance in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Odessa, Kyiv, and more

35 Photos Photos of the Week: Sloth Rescue, Moon Rocket, Ukraine Crisis A beaver released in London, an earthquake in Japan, a motorcycle club in Libya, a spring-break concert on a Texas beach, a humpback whale in Antarctica, and much more

24 Photos Animals Can Be Refugees Too Images of some of the refugee cats and dogs of Ukraine being cared for as family members, and brought to safety