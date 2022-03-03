Photos: Day Eight of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

The images collected below are from the past few days of widespread destruction and Ukrainian resistance, more than a week after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces have reportedly made recent gains in the south, including the capture of the city of Kherson, while they continue efforts to lay siege to major cities and outlying areas in the north. The United Nations now estimates that 1 million people have fled Ukraine in the first week of war. A warning: Some of the images are graphic in nature.