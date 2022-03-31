Animals in the News

It’s once again time for a look at the animal kingdom and our interactions with the countless species that share our planet. Today’s photos include the testing of deer in Minnesota for COVID-19, a rhino census in India, shepherds finding water in Senegal, abandoned and rescued pets in Ukraine, the Iditarod sled-dog race in Alaska, a llama rescue amid flooding in Australia, a reindeer roundup in Russia, and much more. These images from recent months are collected as part of an ongoing series on animals in the news, seen from the perspectives of their human observers, companions, captors, and caretakers.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 28, 2022
    • 18 Photos

    Among the Cherry Blossoms

    Images of people enjoying themselves among groves of blossoming cherry trees in cities across the Northern Hemisphere

  • Huang Xuhu / VCG / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 25, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Burning Tiger, Fish Heads, Cat Wig

    Kayaking in Massachusetts, Frozen Dead Guy Days in Colorado, tornado damage in New Orleans, Nowruz celebrations in Kyrgyzstan, Ukrainian refugees in Poland, and much more

  • Efrem Lukatsky / AP
    • In Focus
    • March 23, 2022
    • 29 Photos

    A Month of War Has Transformed Ukraine

    Recent images of the war and resistance in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Odessa, Kyiv, and more

  • Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • March 18, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Sloth Rescue, Moon Rocket, Ukraine Crisis

    A beaver released in London, an earthquake in Japan, a motorcycle club in Libya, a spring-break concert on a Texas beach, a humpback whale in Antarctica, and much more

