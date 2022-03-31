It’s once again time for a look at the animal kingdom and our interactions with the countless species that share our planet. Today’s photos include the testing of deer in Minnesota for COVID-19, a rhino census in India, shepherds finding water in Senegal, abandoned and rescued pets in Ukraine, the Iditarod sled-dog race in Alaska, a llama rescue amid flooding in Australia, a reindeer roundup in Russia, and much more. These images from recent months are collected as part of an ongoing series on animals in the news, seen from the perspectives of their human observers, companions, captors, and caretakers.