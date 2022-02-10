Winners of the 2022 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

The winners of this year’s Underwater Photographer of the Year contest were just announced, and Rafael Fernandez Caballero was named Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022 for his image of whale sharks in the Maldives. Prizes and commendations were handed out in categories including Wide Angle, Macro, Wrecks, Behavior, Portrait, Black and White, Compact, Up and Coming, Marine Conservation, and more. Contest organizers were once more kind enough to share some of this year’s honorees with us below, with captions written by the photographers.

