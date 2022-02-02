Top Shots From the 2021 International Landscape Photographer of the Year

More than 4,500 entries were received in this year’s landscape-photography competition, from professional and amateur photographers around the world. Judges of the 8th International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest narrowed the field down to a “Top 101” and then further, to award several category prizes and the International Landscape Photographer of the Year award, which went to Aytek Çetin. The organizers were once more kind enough to share some of this year’s top and winning images below.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Jeff J Mitchell / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 1, 2022
    • 19 Photos

    Lunar New Year 2022

    People around the world are ushering in the Year of the Tiger with displays of fireworks, family get-togethers, temple visits, and street festivals.

  • Robertus Pudyanto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 28, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Frozen Shore, Wool Cat, Lenticular Clouds

    An upside-down house in Colombia, wintry weather in Greece, a Viking parade in Glasgow, a camel festival in Abu Dhabi, a cremation ceremony in Bali, and much more

  • Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 26, 2022
    • 26 Photos

    Scenes From Midwinter

    A collection of recent images showing people and animals both surviving and enjoying frigid midwinter conditions.

  • Marcos Reategui / Getty
    • In Focus
    • January 24, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Photos: An Oil Spill Causes an Environmental Emergency in Peru

    An oil tanker spilled thousands of barrels of oil into the ocean along the coastline of Peru.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Coronavirus Will Surprise Us Again
  2. Can Medieval Sleeping Habits Fix America’s Insomnia?
  3. The Troubled Legacy of Outgoing NBC CEO Jeff Zucker
  4. The Worst Person in the World Is Devastatingly Relatable
  5. Republicans Seem to Think Putting a Black Woman on the Supreme Court Is the Real Racism
  6. Read the Books That Schools Want to Ban
  7. Now We Know Their Names
  8. The Rise of Greenflation
  9. Hospitals Can’t Accept This as ‘Normal’
  10. When Will Be a Good Time to Buy a House?
Back to Top