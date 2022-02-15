Scenes From the 2022 Winter Olympics

Day 12 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games is just now under way, with Team Norway leading the overall medal count so far. Recent events include performances in ice dancing and figure skating, and finals in speed skating, ski jumping, snowboard cross, and much more. Collected below, recent images from some of the Olympic action taking place in and around Beijing. The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 20—and then the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will gear up for its opening on March 4.


Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Mihail1981 / iStockphoto / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 13, 2022
    • 28 Photos

    Superb Owl Sunday VI

    A special Sunday event: a photographic essay celebrating such magnificent birds of prey. These nocturnal hunters hail from Europe, Asia, North America, and South America and are captured here in photos from recent years.

  • Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 11, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Beach Cow, Snow Cat, Blessed Honey

    The aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar, snowboarding at the Beijing Winter Olympics, a partially-submerged church in Spain, an eruption of Mount Etna in Italy, and much more

  • © Henley Spiers / UPY2022
    • In Focus
    • February 10, 2022
    • 15 Photos

    Winners of the 2022 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest

    Some of this year’s winners and honorees, showing remarkable scenes from oceans, lakes, and rivers around the world

  • Matthew Stockman / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 7, 2022
    • 33 Photos

    Photos From the Opening Weekend of the 2022 Winter Olympics

    Images from the opening ceremony and the first few days of competition

