Scenes From the 2022 Winter Olympics

Day 12 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games is just now under way, with Team Norway leading the overall medal count so far. Recent events include performances in ice dancing and figure skating, and finals in speed skating, ski jumping, snowboard cross, and much more. Collected below, recent images from some of the Olympic action taking place in and around Beijing. The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 20—and then the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will gear up for its opening on March 4.