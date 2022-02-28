A Weekend of Global Protest Against the Invasion of Ukraine

Over the past two days, people around the world voiced their condemnation of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Protesters marched in streets and city squares, holding vigils and rallies supporting Ukraine and opposing war. Gathered below are images of anti-war protest from London, Tokyo, Lisbon, Boston, Tbilisi, Tehran, Baku, Mexico City, Prague, New Delhi, and many other locations.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Emilio Morenatti / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 27, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos: Chaos and Resistance in Ukraine

    Images of the ongoing Russian invasion, seen across Ukraine over the past several days.

  • Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • February 25, 2022
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Library Trolley, Inflatable Harlequin, Ukraine Invasion

    A moai statue returned to Easter Island, swimming with sharks in Israel, Russian forces in Ukraine, anti-war protests in Georgia and Russia, a raging wildfire in Argentina, and much more

  • Dmitry Serebryakov / AP
    • In Focus
    • February 24, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Anti-war Protests in Russia

    Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, protests erupted around the world—even in Russia, where hundreds gathered in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other Russian cities to demonstrate against their government’s actions.

  • Nacho Doce / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • February 23, 2022
    • 20 Photos

    Views of Iceland in February

    Views of some of Iceland’s waterfalls, mountains, and beaches, seen in the winter

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Russian Invasion Touches Outer Space
  2. Putin Accidentally Revitalized the West’s Liberal Order
  3. What Volodymyr Zelensky’s Courage Says About the West
  4. A Prayer for Volodymyr Zelensky
  5. The Grim Stagecraft of Zelensky’s Selfie Videos
  6. How Zelensky Gave the World a Jewish Hero
  7. How the Crisis in Ukraine May End
  8. Can Putin Recover From This?
  9. The Nocturnals
  10. Romney Was Right About Putin
Back to Top