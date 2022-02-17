With thousands of Russian troops gathered along its borders, and after nearly eight years of skirmishes with Russian-backed separatists, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians find themselves preparing for a possible full-scale invasion. People are taking courses in self-defense, field medicine, and military tactics to defend their homes, while soldiers train and continue to defend the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where a long-simmering standoff with separatists has left thousands dead. Gathered below are images from the city of Kyiv and several villages over the past several weeks, where people are readying themselves for the worst.